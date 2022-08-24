Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Raised by Analyst

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 17th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Williams Industrial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.37. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLMS. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 81.2% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

