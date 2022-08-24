Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Raised by Analyst

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 17th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Williams Industrial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.
Williams Industrial Services Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.37. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.
Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.
