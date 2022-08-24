QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.62

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and traded as high as $30.28. QNB shares last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 650 shares traded.

QNB Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $105.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get QNB alerts:

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter.

QNB Announces Dividend

About QNB

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. QNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

(Get Rating)

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.