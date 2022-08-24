QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.62

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and traded as high as $30.28. QNB shares last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 650 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $105.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter.
QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
