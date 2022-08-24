Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RLGT opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

