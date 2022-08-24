Radix Price Tops $0.0615 (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Radix has a market cap of $284.14 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,626.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003812 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00128574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076203 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,353,828,178 coins and its circulating supply is 4,623,713,545 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

