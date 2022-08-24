RAMP (RAMP) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

RAMP (RAMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $42.67 million and approximately $8,038.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RAMP Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAMP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

