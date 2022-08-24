reflect.finance (RFI) Price Hits $0.0234

reflect.finance (RFI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $221,057.81 and $22.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,707.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003822 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00128561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00075533 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

RFI is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,681 coins. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance.

reflect.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

