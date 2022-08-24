Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Republic Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.91. 18,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,622. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average is $45.65. Republic Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,168,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

