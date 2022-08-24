Resolute Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up 0.1% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.64. 11,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,797. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.