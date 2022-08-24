Resolute Advisors LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Resolute Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,580. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

