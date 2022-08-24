Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stake Boosted by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,509 shares during the period. Revolve Group makes up about 1.5% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.30% of Revolve Group worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Revolve Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 380,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,716 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,449,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.76. 25,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,697. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $290.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush cut Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Revolve Group to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.72.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

