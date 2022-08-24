Revomon (REVO) Price Hits $0.0660

Revomon (REVO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Revomon has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $63,071.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR.

Revomon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

