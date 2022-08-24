Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $977.40M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,335. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 70.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $1,779,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

