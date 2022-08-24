Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) SVP Mike Harburn Sells 2,667 Shares of Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) SVP Mike Harburn sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total value of 12,401.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 764,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,552,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mike Harburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mike Harburn sold 2,973 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total value of 13,497.42.

On Thursday, June 16th, Mike Harburn sold 2,708 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total value of 12,348.48.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Mike Harburn sold 9,138 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 40,481.34.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded down 0.09 on Wednesday, reaching 4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,406. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52-week low of 3.25 and a 52-week high of 12.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.06 and a quick ratio of 17.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.33.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $135,968,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $27,338,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $13,528,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth $5,505,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $5,224,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Featured Articles

