Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,347 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 91,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,273. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average is $69.97.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.