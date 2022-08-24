Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0038 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.95 million and $22,774.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00058692 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000199 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.