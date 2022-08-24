Robert B. Fuller Sells 10,000 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,070.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FS Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,797. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $234.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSBW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About FS Bancorp

(Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.