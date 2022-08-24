Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Mark Reinstra Sells 6,737 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Mark Reinstra sold 6,737 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $279,720.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,352,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roblox Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.18. 11,186,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,460,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.88. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $8,539,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,347 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Roblox by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 13,042,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,076,000 after purchasing an additional 282,659 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roblox to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.