Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Mark Reinstra Sells 6,737 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Mark Reinstra sold 6,737 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $279,720.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,352,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Roblox Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Roblox stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.18. 11,186,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,460,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.88. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roblox to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.