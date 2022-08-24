Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sysco Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $85.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.87.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

