Roundview Capital LLC Has $10.48 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.1% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.84. The company had a trading volume of 40,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $173.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.67.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

