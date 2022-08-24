Roundview Capital LLC Has $12.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,671,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Walt Disney by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 209,246 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,409,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,808,475. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.50.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

