Roundview Capital LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,075 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,653 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,088,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,367,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 242,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,027,867. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.79. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

