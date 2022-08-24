Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $53.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 19.22 and a quick ratio of 19.22.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 98.70%.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 11,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $520,847.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,109 shares in the company, valued at $9,227,987.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 11,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $520,847.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,109 shares in the company, valued at $9,227,987.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 30,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,316,706.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,826,075.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,963 shares of company stock worth $15,709,332. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,480,000 after buying an additional 7,748,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 24,842,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $989,982,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,506,000 after buying an additional 16,867,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after purchasing an additional 767,864 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

