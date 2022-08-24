Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday.

SBRA opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.33. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,636,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,863,000 after buying an additional 53,264 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth about $2,633,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.5% in the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 324,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 61.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

