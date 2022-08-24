SAFE DEAL Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004542 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $3.88 million and $262.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00772599 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016076 BTC.
SAFE DEAL Profile
SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,009,806 coins and its circulating supply is 3,982,664 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade.
Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL
