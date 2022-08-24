Safe Haven Price Reaches $0.0009 (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $118,645.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.22 or 0.00942151 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,274.23 or 1.00088847 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000300 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

Safe Haven Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.