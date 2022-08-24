SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0006 (SINS)

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $13,090.87 and $5.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00150458 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000255 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 23,214,027 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.