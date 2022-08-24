Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.82-7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.07 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.71-4.73 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $268.30.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.01. 10,154,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,139,583. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.13 and its 200-day moving average is $186.02. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $179.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total transaction of $375,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,508,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,710,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 2.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 11.4% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.