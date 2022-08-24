Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.30 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

