Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.20

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.20 and last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 9316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cheuvreux cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.3% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 47,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,260,000 after acquiring an additional 515,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

