Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.04

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.04 and traded as low as $21.47. Sapiens International shares last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 108,183 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Sapiens International Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Sapiens International Dividend Announcement

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $118.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is presently 96.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 577.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 324,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 276,894 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 251,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 103,412 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,839,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sapiens International by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 60,756 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

