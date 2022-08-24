Sarcophagus (SARCO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,042.00

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Sarcophagus has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $1,042.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sarcophagus coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00769238 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016073 BTC.
Sarcophagus Profile
Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio.
Buying and Selling Sarcophagus
