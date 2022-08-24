Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.47

Shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.47 and traded as low as $4.11. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 9,097 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schmitt Industries stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Schmitt Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMIT Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Schmitt Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

