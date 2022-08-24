Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.47

Shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.47 and traded as low as $4.11. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 9,097 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Schmitt Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.
Schmitt Industries Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.
Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.
