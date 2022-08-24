Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,750 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

PLTR traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. 661,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,953,544. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 356,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,792. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

