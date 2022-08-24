Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 45 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $415.76. 70,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,925. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

