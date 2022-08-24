Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,122 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $97.23. 15,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,912. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.68. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

