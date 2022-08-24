Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 43,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $10,721,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,071,441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,409,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,859 shares of company stock worth $74,833,983. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $538.29. The stock had a trading volume of 38,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,430. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $519.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.82. The company has a market capitalization of $503.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

