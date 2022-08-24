Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CarMax by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $147,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after buying an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in CarMax by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,327,000 after buying an additional 460,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,287,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,532,000 after buying an additional 452,823 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,390. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

