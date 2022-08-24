Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,938 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 605.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of LYG stock remained flat at $2.07 on Wednesday. 323,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,830,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

