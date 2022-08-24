Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.