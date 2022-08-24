Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,702 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $2,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Insider Transactions at Plains GP

Plains GP Price Performance

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGP traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $12.84.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.21%. Analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Plains GP

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.



