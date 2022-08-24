Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,536. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.