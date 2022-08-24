Serum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $40.33 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Serum has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $221.70 million and $40.33 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00003942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,362.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003824 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00129072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00076732 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.