Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,075 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BHP Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,869,000 after acquiring an additional 133,437 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after acquiring an additional 931,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after acquiring an additional 931,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,782.85.

BHP traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.94. 45,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,712. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

