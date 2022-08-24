Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 5,666 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $338.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,022. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.16 and a 200 day moving average of $346.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $327.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

