Seven Post Investment Office LP Raises Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOL. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 711,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 606,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 589,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,307,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,253,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,417. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $19.86.

