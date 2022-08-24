Seven Post Investment Office LP Takes $335,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $60.03. 6,092,963 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

