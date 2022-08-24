Shadows Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Shadows has a total market cap of $337,559.99 and approximately $17,660.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,522.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00128432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033387 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00076384 BTC.

About Shadows

DOWS is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Buying and Selling Shadows

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

