Shardus (ULT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,159.00

Shardus (ULT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Shardus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shardus has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Shardus has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $14,159.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shardus alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00512766 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000599 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.31 or 0.01980586 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005169 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Shardus

ULT is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus.

Buying and Selling Shardus

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shardus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shardus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shardus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.