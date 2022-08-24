Shardus (ULT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,159.00

Shardus (ULT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Shardus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shardus has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Shardus has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $14,159.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00512766 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000599 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.31 or 0.01980586 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001758 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005169 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
About Shardus
ULT is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus.
Buying and Selling Shardus
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shardus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
