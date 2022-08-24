Shih Tzu Price Tops $0.0000 (SHIH)

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Shih Tzu has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. One Shih Tzu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Shih Tzu has a market cap of $901,160.69 and $18,351.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shih Tzu Coin Profile

Shih Tzu (CRYPTO:SHIH) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken.

Shih Tzu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih-Tzu Coin was created with the sole purpose of serving the world. Unlike the Meme coin, it seeks to go beyond being just a Meme trend and create an impact on the life and care of “the man's best friend” using the blockchain ecosystem. Shih-Tzu came to life with a revolutionary vision to flip the crypto-sphere with the indispensable goal of bringing not just an actual value of being the first Meme coin but curating Meme + NFT projects interchangeably. It is a Meme dog coin, but in the “wallet of holders,” a different narrative is planted. $SHIH shares one of the most exciting action plans: the NFT collaboration of animal lovers and artists utilizing a swap product. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shih Tzu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shih Tzu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

