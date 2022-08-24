Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 1.4% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,204,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 30,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,041,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,270.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,699 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.62. 14,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.35. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

